Welcome! The Fox News crew got a parking ticket in Beijing for illegally parking for two minutes.

🚨 ALARMING: Reading scores for 3rd to 8th graders have been in free fall over the past decade. - X

‼️ NOTABLE: Grocery prices in the U.S. soared faster in April than in any month in nearly four years. - ABC

👀 HEADLINE: Sen. Rand Paul’s Son William Hurled Antisemitic Insults at Rep. Mike Lawler - NOTUS

💣 NUKE: Russian ship that sank near Spain in 2024 may have carried nuclear reactor parts - AP

⚾️ WATCH: “I don't think I've ever seen this before in baseball.” - X

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NEWS:

🚨 What’s Really Happening in China:

Listen to CBS’s Tony Dokoupil reporting live from Taiwan after China denied approval for his visa.