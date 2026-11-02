Welcome! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons without completing a pass, marking the first team to do so since 1974.

‼️ STUNNING: For the first time in 30 years of NBC polling, more voters say they are dissatisfied with their financial situation (51%) than satisfied (49%). - NBC

✈️ TRAGEDY: A Learjet 60 bound for the Bahamas nose-dived into a Palm Beach County neighborhood Sunday afternoon, killing all nine on board. - AP via PBS

🚨 DEVASTATING: A 20-Year-Old Was a Pilot of the Jet That Plunged to Earth in Florida - NYT (free)

🙏 PRAYERS: Sen. Chris Murphy, 53, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke at his son's hockey game Saturday. He is at Johns Hopkins, awake and alert, and expected to make a full recovery. - CBS News

🎃 LOL: The British are trying to ban Halloween costumes. - The Telegraph

🥗 WOW: Freezers at supermarkets in several European countries hit by apparent cyberattacks - ABC

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