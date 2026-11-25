Welcome! About 1,500 cooking fires happen every year on Thanksgiving Day.

🦃 STAT OF THE DAY: Thanksgiving dinner for 10 now runs $58.63, up 6% from last year and the first increase since 2022. - Farm Bureau

‼️ WTF: A top executive at one of the Republican Party's most influential consulting firms was involved in a multimillion-dollar effort to defeat two GOP senators. - Axios

✅ TRENDING: US third-quarter GDP growth revised sharply higher - Reuters

💥 INTERESTING: Walmart teams up with Meta to bring Black Friday deals to AI agent Muse - TechCrunch

💊 FASCINATING: What’s in Those Drugs at Gas Stations? We Tested Some to Find Out. - NYT (free)

🔥 HEADLINE: Maine mother ordered to stop taking daughter to church appeals to U.S. Supreme Court - WMTW

🇪🇸 HAPPENING NOW: Kilmar Ábrego García lands in Spain, ending deportation battle with Trump administration - Fox News

👂 The Show Notes is my daily blueprint for radio and is available exclusively to subscribers. If you're not already a subscriber, you can subscribe here and listen live to Dan Mandis, who is filling in for me today. Happy Thanksgiving.

WATCH : The Detonation

Nearly five tons of unstable bomb-making chemicals were detonated by the US Army in a small Iowa town this morning.