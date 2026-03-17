Welcome! Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly sounds more like a Democrat than a Republican.

🔥 JUST IN: Top counterterrorism official resigns in protest of US war against Iran - Fox News

‼️ MUST READ: Most Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote. Democrats in Congress reject it. - NBC

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats deliver latest DHS funding offer to White House - Politico

👉 DATA: America Now Has More Spas and Gyms Than Stores Selling Actual Stuff - WSJ (free)

🛢️ NEWS: Trump hosting big White House event around EPA’s biofuels mandates decision - CBS

🫏 REBELLION: A growing number of Democratic congressional candidates say they WON’T back Jeffries for Speaker. - Axios

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