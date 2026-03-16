Welcome! The captain of the Iranian women’s soccer team, who claimed asylum in Australia, has changed her mind after family members went missing in Iran.

😂 LOL: Eric Swalwell is running for governor of California despite not currently living in the state. Ironically, Swalwell first won his House seat in 2013 by defeating a 20-term Democratic incumbent in a primary, arguing in part that the incumbent no longer lived in the district.

‼️ OUTRAGE: The shooter at Old Dominion University was previously arrested for trying to join ISIS but was released from jail early after completing a “substance abuse treatment program.”

🏳️‍🌈 THE OTHER TEAM: Iran’s new Supreme Leader might be gay - NY Post

🇺🇸 BEAUTIFUL: US Embassy in Venezuela raises American flag for the first time in 7 years - X

🔥 NEWS: Democrats face a post-Trump identity crisis for 2028 - Axios

👉 OSCARS: Actress Charithra Chandran demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, despite a ceasefire in place for the past 6 months. - X

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