Welcome! Jersey Mike’s just beat Chick-fil-A as the top-rated quick-service restaurant.

🚨 MUST WATCH: Hillary Clinton said former President Joe Biden made a “terrible mistake” by running for reelection in 2024 - X

🌎 FASCINATING: The San Andreas fault and a neighboring fault in Southern California have reached their highest levels of tectonic stress in 1,000 years.

‼️ PREDICTABLE: Republicans and the media are tearing into Trump’s secret Iran deal, with the harshest critics on both sides calling it a surrender - Fox News

🔥 TERRORISM: A mother’s call to authorities may have prevented a terror attack at the White House. - Fox News

➡️ TODAY: What to know about Georgia’s special session - AJC (free)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Two quotes of the day:

“The 5-2 Democrat Court finds Larry Krasner is so quick to falsely concede error in murder cases (to try to free convicted murderers) that it has tasked the Pennsylvania Attorney General with checking to make sure he’s not lying.” -X

and…

“Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, 37, has a single checking account that holds up to $50,000—and he shares it with his mother, a frequent contributor to his political campaigns who pitched in to cover Talarico’s moving expenses when he was 32, records show.” -Free Beacon

A Terrible Deal

Iran is poised to receive sweeping financial incentives under its agreement with the United States, according to a final draft reviewed by Bloomberg. The package reportedly includes the immediate right to sell oil, access to a $300 billion development fund, and eventual access to frozen assets.