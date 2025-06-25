Welcome! The Switzerland women’s national team lost 7-1 against a random team of 15-year-old boys.
🚨 BREAKING: NATO leaders agreed on a massive hike in defense spending after pressure from Trump. - AP
😂 LOL: Democrats fume at "unserious" Trump impeachment vote - Axios
❌ SAD: ‘Big Balls’ No Longer Works for the US Government - USA Today
🛢️ MASSIVE: Shell in Early Talks to Acquire Rival BP - WSJ (free)
🔥 AD: My friends at Swiss America have a brand new white paper on the government’s secret War On Cash. Get your copy here.
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.