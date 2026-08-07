THE SHOW NOTES: The Jobs Bloodbath, Senate Map, Lisa Murkowski, Testing NATO, Trump’s Quicksand, & China’s New Export Engine
Welcome! Seven are dead and dozens are injured following a school shooting in Thailand.
🏈 THIS: Sports Fans Stare Down $2,000 Streaming Bill to Follow Favorites - Bloomberg (free)
🚨 JOBS SHOCK: The U.S. economy unexpectedly lost 23,000 jobs in July — the first payroll decline in months, against expectations of an 80,000 gain. - CNN / CNBC
📰 "TREASONOUS": Trump forcefully backed Pete Hegseth after a Washington Post report of a rift over munitions stockpiles in the Iran war, calling the coverage "treasonous" and the paper "the Washington ComPost." - Axios
‼️ NEWS: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski comes out against Todd Blanche for attorney general, putting his nomination in jeopardy - NBC
🗳️ WINNING: Blackburn wins the Tennessee GOP primary for governor - CBS
🔥 DISTURBING: A gun sat in a living room. The feds called it ‘interstate commerce’ - Washington Examiner
➡️ MUST READ: Behind the Curtain: Trump’s quicksand - Axios
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🚨 The Jobs Bloodbath
The US economy lost 23,000 jobs in the month of July, dropping the labor force participation rate to the lowest rate in more than five years.