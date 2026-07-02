Welcome! Here’s everything you need to know about the controversial red card that resulted in the suspension of the US goaltender.

🔥 NYC: Mamdani roasted for telling New Yorkers to set their ACs to 78 degrees as blistering heat wave bakes New York - NY Post

❤️ A LOVE STORY: Climbers Get Engaged Atop Empire State Building. Then They Get Arrested. - NYT (free)

🚨 OUCH: The economy added just 57,000 jobs in June — barely half of expectations — and April and May were revised down by a combined 74,000. Unemployment ticked down to 4.2% as people left the workforce - BLS

📺 WATCH: Russia launched a MASSIVE overnight drone and missile attack on Kyiv - X

‼️ QUOTE: “Iran will never allow IAEA access to bombed nuclear sites. The MoU proves America was defeated.” - Iranian Speaker of Parliament

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