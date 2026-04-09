Welcome! Why are Jason Kelce and Kevin Hart on television at The Masters?

☾ STUNNING: NASA just released the closest image of the Moon ever taken by Artemis II. - X

🚨 BREAKING: Justice Department Opens Investigation Into NFL - WSJ (free)

❌ BUSTED: Former Fort Bragg employee charged with leaking classified military information to journalist - Fox News

😳 NEW: Florida prosecutors seek Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records after DUI arrest - CBS

🔥 NOTABLE: Muslims shouldn’t have to assimilate to belong - Washington Post (free)

🔫 A REAL HEADLINE: Naked Man Bursts Into Tesla Service Center With a Shotgun - Futurism

‼️ QUOTE: “I think Vance might decide not to run…I think Rubio is the nominee if Vance takes a pass…” - Mark Halperin

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