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🇫🇷 CRISIS: Everything you need to know about the mounting financial crisis in France. - WSJ (free)

🔥 SPY: Former German spy chief arrested for treason and espionage - Politico

‼️ STAT: The United Auto Workers now represents more workers at the University of California than at General Motors. - X

⚖️ JUSTICE: Trump approved execution by Army firing squad for Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood shooter who killed 13 in 2009. It would be the first U.S. military execution since 1961 - Fox 4

🦠 WATCHING: Missing details keep U.S. plague response on hold - Axios

👀 WHAT I’M READING: The End of MAGA — and What Comes Next - National Review

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