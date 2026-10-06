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🇫🇷 CRISIS: Everything you need to know about the mounting financial crisis in France. - WSJ (free)
🔥 SPY: Former German spy chief arrested for treason and espionage - Politico
‼️ STAT: The United Auto Workers now represents more workers at the University of California than at General Motors. - X
⚖️ JUSTICE: Trump approved execution by Army firing squad for Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood shooter who killed 13 in 2009. It would be the first U.S. military execution since 1961 - Fox 4
🦠 WATCHING: Missing details keep U.S. plague response on hold - Axios
👀 WHAT I’M READING: The End of MAGA — and What Comes Next - National Review
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