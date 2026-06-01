Welcome! Former Biden staffers are blasting Jill Biden’s new book.

🔥 PREPARE YOURSELVES: On Saturday, October 10, 2026, I’ll do another Not Safe For Radio Show. Last year, tickets sold out in 48 hours. Paid subscribers to this email will get first access to tickets before everyone else. Ticket sales will start before Father's Day. The event will be at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia, near the Braves stadium. Put it on your calendar now and I’ll make your Father's Day gift giving easy.

🚨 BREAKING: Iran calls off negotiations with US, vows to ‘completely’ block Strait of Hormuz - CNBC

💣 NEWS: U.S. intercepted Iranian missiles targeting American forces in Kuwait, Central Command says - CNBC

➡️ NOTABLE: Whey Protein Is Running Out as Food Companies Put It in Everything - Bloomberg (free)

‼️QUICK HIT: Mamdani spin doctor accused of threatening Graham Platner’s ex-staffer before she blew whistle on sexting scandal - NY Post

💰 BUFFETT: Berkshire Hathaway buys homebuilder Taylor Morrison for $8.5 billion - Yahoo

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.