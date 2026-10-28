Welcome! It is Wednesday, the midterms are 6 days away, and if you are trusting the polls, Israel would like a word.

🇮🇱 SURPRISE: Netanyahu’s Likud is on track to be the largest party in the Knesset by a wide margin after pre-election polls and the first exit polls had his camp losing. - Jewish Chronicle / Ynet

🔄 REVISED: Overnight, Israel’s Channel 12 revised its exit poll, putting Netanyahu’s bloc ahead. - Times of Israel Likud is expected to get over 50 seats now and perhaps close to an outright majority.

🚨🚨HATING CONGRESS. Record Lows Say Congressional Incumbents Deserve Reelection. - Gallup

🗣️ DISTRACTING: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asked about the Michigan Senate race, says the world’s 500 million Arabs “don’t produce science” and calls Arab culture “atrophied and stagnant.” - The Independent via Yahoo

💥 AFTER THE VOTE: The United States has told Gulf allies to be prepared for a short, intense military campaign against Iran after the midterms. - Wall Street Journal

📺 RATINGS: Fox News has its lowest-rated month since December 2023 as President Trump attacks the network for interviewing Democrats. - Daily Beast

🗳️ DEAD HEAT: A New York Times/Siena poll has the South Carolina Senate race tied at 48%, though the Times’ own analyst says its Minnesota poll is probably “too hot for Democrats.” - New York Times / Siena

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