Welcome! The Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after no one won the $905 million grand prize last night.

🔥 TODAY: Prediction markets give DSA-aligned Francesca Hong a 96% chance of winning the gubernatorial Democratic primary in Wisconsin.

‼️ DEVASTATING: At least 111 people are dead following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Colombia.

😂 LOL: Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed compared football to slavery. - X & Fox News

💉 BIG MOVE: Trump signed an executive order with RFK Jr. establishing "Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations," cutting recommended childhood vaccines from 18 to 11. - AP

➡️ NOTABLE: The Democrats Can’t Just Laugh Off ‘Woke 1’ - The Atlantic (free)

👀 IMPORTANT: Claude will apply invisible watermarks to AI text and images - The Verge

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Iran

Donald Trump and his inner circle underwent an elaborate scheme to keep the President safe in Turkey last month in the face of looming threats from Iran.