🚨 BREAKING: Supreme Court lets Fed Governor Lisa Cook keep job pending oral argument in January - CNBC

➡️ QUOTE: “Democrats now express more disapproval of their party’s congressional leadership than at any time in several decades.” - Pew Research

🏅 GOLD: The price of gold just hit a fresh new high on shutdown fears. - Reuters

👀 NEWS: Berkshire Hathaway spent $10 billion (of its’ $347.7 billion cash on hand) to purchase Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical business, marking Buffett’s largest acquisition in three years. - WSJ (free)

‼️ HAPPENING NOW: Germany arrests suspected Hamas members accused of procuring weapons to target Jewish or Israeli institutions - CNN

