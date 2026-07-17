Welcome! The airline industry is warning that moving to permanent daylight saving time could take years to implement and cost millions of dollars.

‼️ MUST READ: China just erased America’s AI lead - Axios

📺 MUST WATCH: Mike Collins’ son-in-law is a white nationalist influencer.

🚨 NEWS: Husband of Code Pink founder being investigated under federal foreign agent and tax laws - CBS

💥 WAR: The U.S. hit Iran for a sixth consecutive night, striking bridges, an airport, and a communications tower in the south - Yahoo

👀 PERSPECTIVE: President Vance Goes AWOL - Kimberly Strassel at WSJ (free)

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