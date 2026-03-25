Welcome! Democrats just flipped Mar-a-Lago’s bright red state house district.

🚨 BREAKING: Iran still reviewing US proposal despite negative initial response, senior Iranian official says - Reuters

🙄 DUMB: Air Canada CEO summoned to Ottawa over English-only condolence video for LaGuardia crash - CBC

😂 LOL: Maryland Dems mocked for prioritizing tampons in men’s bathrooms amid state deficit - Fox News

‼️ ONLY IN NYC: Mamdani’s ‘mass engagement’ hires will net cushy salaries totaling nearly $2M to spread socialist’s message - NY Post

🔥 PREDICTABLE: San Francisco Killed 8th-Grade Algebra. Now It’s Set to Come Back. - NYT (free)

👉 QUOTE OF THE DAY: "If past generations could see how well this war has gone compared with the ones they were compelled to fight at a frightening cost, they would marvel at their posterity’s comparative good fortune. They would marvel, too, at our inability to appreciate the advantages we now possess." - Bret Stephens at NYT (free)

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