Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Sartain's avatar
Judy Sartain
6d

I wish that Gov Kemp had run for the Senate. He would have easily won and we would gain back that seat. I'm sure he has reasons, and I've heard that he really wants the Chancellor's post for the University of Georgia university systems. That's a great landing spot for him. But boy, GA needs him in the US Senate!

Reply
Share
5 replies
RKelly's avatar
RKelly
6d

Does JD Vance not realize Trump endorses losers?

Reply
Share
3 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture