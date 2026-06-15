Welcome! Graham Platner once mocked a teen’s suicide attempt.

🔥 BREAKING: Trump says the U.S.-Iran deal is “now complete” — the naval blockade comes off, the Strait of Hormuz reopens, and a 60-day clock starts on nuclear talks. Signing is set for Friday in Switzerland. - Axios (free)

💰 MARKETS: Oil cratered to a three-month low on the news — WTI dropped around 5% to the low $80s, Brent to roughly $83. Stock futures soared. - Reuters/Investing.com (free)

🚨 OUTRAGE: A massive Russian barrage overnight set fire to the roof of the Dormition Cathedral at Kyiv’s 1,000-year-old Pechersk Lavra and killed five rescuers in Kharkiv as they fought an earlier blaze. - AP (free)

🥊 HISTORIC: The UFC held its White House fight card last night, with Justin Gaethje beating Ilia Topuria to win the lightweight title. - CNN

😂 LOL: The Athletic is FURIOUS that players for the San Francisco Giants wrote Bible verses on their ballcaps during Pride Night. - The Athletic (paywall)

‼️ POLL: 90% of Republicans and only 29% of Democrats are “very proud” to be American. - X & NBC (paywall)

👀 ENDORSEMENT WATCH: Brian Kemp endorsed Burt Jones, and Donald Trump backed Mike Collins. - AJC (paywall)

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