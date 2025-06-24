Welcome! A WNBA commentator had to apologize for saying "that's what makes America great” because… Trump.

🚨 DISTURBING: ICE arrests alleged gang member hiding from Mexican authorities in sanctuary city: 'Heinous murderer' - Fox News

🏳️‍⚧️ TRANS MADNESS: Planned Parenthood is encouraging men to get cervical cancer screenings. - X

😳 THIS: Being a millionaire is kind of middle class now - Axios

🔥 NEWS: Senate referee rules out public land sales in megabill - E&E

🙃 LA IS A JOKE: Los Angeles City Council will vote on an eviction moratorium for illegal immigrants affected by the ICE raids throughout the city. - ABC 7

📺 Absolute Must-Watch:

Trump: “They Don’t Know What The Fuck They Are Doing”

Donald Trump did not mince words after last night’s highly choreographed peace agreement fell apart, with both Israel and Iran launching missiles at each other only hours after the agreement went into effect.

As he was departing for a NATO summit, Trump blasted both sides, claiming, "These guys got to calm down. Ridiculous." before emphatically stating, “They don't know what the fuck they are doing.”

What happened: Shortly before the ceasefire went into effect, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Be'er Sheva, claiming the lives of four Israelis. Within minutes of the ceasefire beginning, Iran launched three missiles towards Israel that were intercepted or landed in open spaces.

In response to the attacks, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran only after President Trump told Netanyahu to keep the response limited. An Israeli official tells Axios, "In the end, it was decided to significantly scale back the strike, cancel the attack on a large number of targets and strike only one radar system outside of Tehran."

This is equally noteworthy:

📺 Does The Next Mayor Of New York City Have A Fake Accent?

Who is Mamdani: Zohran Mamdani’s upstart campaign for New York City mayor has gained remarkable momentum, propelling him within striking distance of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The avowed socialist is heading into today’s election on an upward trend that will likely be helped by New York’s convoluted Rank Choice Voting system. Important point from David Axelrod:

What Is Thom Tillis Thinking?

Senator Tillis’s deceptively named Tracking Predatory Litigation Funding Act will hinder a critical tool for conservatives to go after woke corporations and federally funded institutions like Planned Parenthood. Additionally, it will hinder the ability to defend pregnancy resource centers and protect Gold Star families. The bill has made it into Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and the reconciliation process, posing an imminent problem.

Go read Will Hild’s thread here.

ICE arrests 11 Iranian nationals in 48 hours

In its latest crackdown against illegal immigration, federal agents arrested 11 Iranian foreign nationals in 48 hours, including one watchlisted individual — part of a series of targeted operations spanning eight states and nine cities nationwide.

Among those arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since Sunday, June 22, is Mehran Makari Saheli, at his home near St. Paul, Minnesota. ICE officials say Saheli is a former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of Iran's armed forces. They said the detainee has "admitted connections to Hezbollah," a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran.

Full story at CBS.

