Welcome! Spirit Airlines jets are being repossessed by a specialty group of “repo men.”

🚨 BREAKING: 17 Americans from hantavirus-hit ship arrive in U.S., including 1 who tested positive - CBS

🇨🇺 NEWS: US intelligence-gathering flights are surging off Cuba - CNN

➡️ BEN SASSE: Habits for Humanity in the Age of AI - WSJ (free)

🔥 MUST WATCH: A massive wildfire is 0% contained in the Everglades near the Miami-Dade County line. - X

💣 TOTALLY NORMAL: North Korea updates constitution to require automatic nuclear strike if Kim Jong Un is assassinated: report - Fox News

‼️ BRUTAL: America’s job market optimism gap is the worst in the world - Axios

⚾️ COX: In memory of Bobby Cox, here’s 16 minutes of him getting ejected. - X

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