THE SHOW NOTES: Totally Unacceptable, Hantavirus, Democrats’ Desperation, Gas Prices, & Targeting Cuba?
Welcome! Spirit Airlines jets are being repossessed by a specialty group of “repo men.”
🚨 BREAKING: 17 Americans from hantavirus-hit ship arrive in U.S., including 1 who tested positive - CBS
🇨🇺 NEWS: US intelligence-gathering flights are surging off Cuba - CNN
➡️ BEN SASSE: Habits for Humanity in the Age of AI - WSJ (free)
🔥 MUST WATCH: A massive wildfire is 0% contained in the Everglades near the Miami-Dade County line. - X
💣 TOTALLY NORMAL: North Korea updates constitution to require automatic nuclear strike if Kim Jong Un is assassinated: report - Fox News
‼️ BRUTAL: America’s job market optimism gap is the worst in the world - Axios
⚾️ COX: In memory of Bobby Cox, here’s 16 minutes of him getting ejected. - X
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.