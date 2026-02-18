Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Jim McFadden
NY vs Texas

Mamdani today proposed a 9% property tax increase.

Yesterday Governor Abbot proposed a 50% REDUCTION in my property taxes by shifting the school burden to the State and applying real accounting standards to this sector.

Governor Abbot has also proposed limiting City budget increases to “local population growth percentage plus a small cost of living increase”.

Makes me want to buy 2 or 3 more properties here.

Maybe I will be able to finally get decent bagels and pizza in Texas.

Jeff Kessler
Did anyone at campaign meeting mention that tariffs suck, and are unpopular, especially with independents?

