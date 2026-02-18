Welcome! The Show Notes are free today. Enjoy.

🔥 NEWS: Marco Rubio has been holding secret talks with the grandson and caretaker of Cuba's aging de facto dictator, Raúl Castro. - Axios

🚨 BREAKING: Six skiers found but 10 still missing after avalanche in California - The Guardian

📺 BEAUTIFUL: Donald Trump released this video honoring Rush Limbaugh on the 5th anniversary of his death.

✈️ PRIORITIES: U.S. Air Force VIP fleet being repainted in Trump’s preferred palette - CBS

‼️ OUTRAGE: Savannah teacher killed in crash by man fleeing from ICE - WTOC

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“Over the past 6 hours, essentially anything that can fly and refuel other aircraft has flown towards the Middle East.” -X

Midterms

Susie Wiles and Tony Fabrizio gave a two-hour midterm update to about 100 White House officials, cabinet members, and staffers during a closed-door dinner last night.

Here’s what Fabrizio said, according to Mark Halperin:

The economy will be THE issue in the election, he said. Messages that break through: Banning stock trading for Congress, transparency on health insurance data (including on pricing and claims reimbursement), lowering prescription drug costs, and the Trump tax cuts.

Housing affordability is a huge issue for voters, especially young people.

Men, moderates, true independents, and Hispanic voters are the true persuadable voters.

There are currently 6 targeted House races and 7 key Senate races. The only way Republicans will lose the Senate majority is if Democrats take 50 House seats.

Fabrizio was followed by James Blair, who made the following points:

Trying to argue about wages being up will not help; voters have to feel it.

🚨 🚨 He acknowledged that Donald Trump will do what he wants to do, say what he wants to say, and not be data-driven. Everyone else has to stay on message and be driven by the data. In effect, two separate but related campaigns.

MUST WATCH VEEP : “AOC doesn’t know what she actually thinks.”

Mamdani Chaos

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is threatening to increase property taxes by 9.5% AND raid the city’s reserve funds if Gov. Kathy Hochul refuses to raise income taxes on the wealthy in order to fix the city’s budget crisis.

Mamdani openly acknowledged the plan would not just hit the wealthy, but would amount to a tax increase on working-and middle-class New Yorkers to prevent a $5.4 billion deficit over the next two years.

The proposed hike would impact more than 3 million single-family homes, co-ops, and condos, as well as over 100,000 commercial properties, according to the mayor’s preliminary budget proposal.

Kevin O’Leary reacts:

Iran

The United States and Iran are giving conflicting accounts of this week’s peace talks held in Geneva.

Iran described the talks as “more constructive,” claiming that agreements had been reached on “general guiding principles.”

Vice President JD Vance said Iran had failed to acknowledge core U.S. demands and that Tehran had two weeks to close the gap.

The news comes as Iran is preparing for war, according to The Wall Street Journal (free):

Iran’s leaders want to reach a nuclear deal with the U.S., but they are also rushing to prepare for war in case talks between the countries fail. Tehran is deploying its forces, dispersing decision-making authority, fortifying its nuclear sites and expanding its crackdown on domestic dissent. The moves reflect its leaders’ belief that the survival of the regime itself is at stake.

But the US is also preparing for war. As one military analyst noted yesterday, “Over the past 6 hours, essentially anything that can fly and refuel other aircraft has flown towards the Middle East.”

SEMAFOR : Peru removes interim president over dealings with Chinese firms

Peruvian lawmakers removed the country’s interim president from office over a scandal involving undeclared meetings with Chinese businesspeople. The ouster cemented Peru’s status as among the least stable countries in Latin America — José Jerí was the country’s eighth president in less than a decade — and comes just two months ahead of scheduled general elections. It also points to the country’s emergence as a battleground for influence between the US and China. Washington warned last week that Lima was surrendering its sovereignty by giving Beijing too much control over a Pacific deep-water port built by a Chinese company in Peru, a mammoth infrastructure project that has sparked concern that China is wielding power in the US’ backyard.

Full story at SEMAFOR.

WSJ : U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan in Limbo Amid Pressure Campaign From China

A major U.S. arms-sales package for Taiwan is in limbo following pressure from Chinese leader Xi Jinping and concerns among some in the Trump administration that greenlighting the weapons deal would derail President Trump’s coming visit to Beijing, according to U.S. officials. In a phone call earlier this month with Trump, Xi urged caution on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, the democratic, self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory. Trump wants to avoid antagonizing China ahead of his visit, set for the first week of April, the officials said. Asked on Monday whether he planned to send more weapons to Taiwan, Trump said he had discussed the issue with Xi. “I’m talking to him about it. We had a good conversation, and we’ll make a determination pretty soon,” he told reporters.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Mamdani to Reinstitute Homeless Encampment Sweeps

Mayor Zohran Mamdani will announce on Wednesday that he has directed New York City agencies to restart the process of sweeping homeless encampments, reversing a campaign vow and ending a pause that he instituted on Day 5 of his tenure. Mr. Mamdani’s handling of homelessness has come under scrutiny during a brutal cold snap in New York City that has led to at least 20 deaths. The administration has said it does not believe that any of the deceased were in touch with outreach workers immediately before they died. The encampment sweeps will be an interagency effort led by the Department of Homeless Services; under Mr. Mamdani’s predecessor, Eric Adams, the sweeps were led by the Police Department.

Full story at NYT (free).

Say what?

