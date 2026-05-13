Welcome! The Democrats’ top Senate candidate in Michigan has for years publicly said he’s a physician. But according to Politico, there is “overwhelming evidence” that he has little to no experience practicing as a licensed medical doctor. But that’s not all.

👀 MUST READ: CIA escalates secret war on cartels with deadly operations inside Mexico - CNN

🚨 BREAKING: Gunshots fired as chaos erupts in the Philippines Senate. - NYT

🔥 OVERTURNED: South Carolina Supreme Court overturns Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions in deaths of wife and son - AP

🔨 NEWS: Pentagon considering renaming Iran war ‘Sledgehammer’ if ceasefire collapses - NBC

‼️ PROBLEM: Army cuts training as service is short billions of dollars - ABC

👉 RICK SCOTT: Victory In Iran, Nothing Less - Dailywire

🏡 NOTABLE: Nobody’s socializing with their neighbors anymore - Axios

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Is it possible to like Marco Rubio any more?

The Producer Price Problem

Wholesale prices jumped sharply in April, posting their biggest monthly increase since March 2022, a sign that inflation pressures are still building behind the scenes.