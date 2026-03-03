THE SHOW NOTES: Trumpenfreude, SCOTUS, Expanding War, Plunging Markets, Texas Senate & Stunning Israeli Intelligence
Welcome! The Iranian women’s national football team refused to sing the anthem of the Islamic Regime.
🇮🇷 LIST: White House releases a partial list of the crimes committed against Americans by the Iranian regime - Part 1 & Part 2
🔥 GO READ: Trump’s deregulatory triumphs and the RFK Jr. problem - Washington Examiner
🏳️⚧️ WINNING: Supreme Court blocks California law that barred schools from notifying parents if their children are transgender - CBS & X
😂 LOL: Ties to Israel plague Democrats in top primaries post-Gaza - Politico
👉 GEORGE WILL: At last, the credibility of U.S. deterrence is being restored - WaPo
