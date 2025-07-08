Welcome! TSA is ending the requirement to remove shoes during airport security screening.
🚨 BREAKING: At least 104 people are dead across six counties in Texas. - NBC
‼️ OUTRAGE: Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from enforcing funding ban against Planned Parenthood - CNN
⛪️ NEWS: IRS says churches whose pastors endorse candidates from pulpit shouldn't lose tax-exempt status - CBS
🔥 FREE SPEECH: A 41-year-old nanny in England received a 31-month prison sentence for an anti-illegal immigrant post on Twitter.
➡️ FASCINATING: Why Americans Can’t Buy the World’s Best Electric Car - NYT (free)
Hero
This is the guy who single-handedly saved 165 people in Texas.