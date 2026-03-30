Welcome! 413,793 KitKat candy bars were stolen en route from Italy to Poland.

🚨 CONFIRMED: Some TSA agents got paid this morning. - X

👉 MUST READ: Some Dems’ 2028 strategy: a straight, white, Christian man - Axios

❌ HEADLINE: Secret Service won’t let Tiger Woods drive Trump kids — even before DUI: source - NY Post

‼️ STUNNING: Michigan Democratic Senate Hopeful Abdul El-Sayed Said He Needed To Stay Silent on Khamenei Killing Because Many of Michigan’s Muslim Voters ‘Are Sad’ - Free Beacon

❤️ LOVE IT: Chick-fil-A is offering free ice cream to families who agree to put their phones away during their meal - X

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