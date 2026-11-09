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🔄 AGAIN: Trump questions midterm election results, revives voting-machine conspiracy - CNBC

😂 CONFIRMED: Trump Was ‘Only Kidding’ in Asking Dana White to Be His Press Secretary - NYT (free)

🗺️ FASCINATING: These Maps Show the Gangs and Guerrillas Ruling More Than 200 Million People - WSJ (free)

🚨 MUST READ: ‘Put the posters in charge’: Inside the Democrats’ secret strategy to flood the internet with clips - SEMAFOR

🎥 WATCH: Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. - X

😬 SAD: What is wrong with Scott Galloway? - X

😱 WOW: Cruise ship pianist rescued by fishermen after nine hours treading water in Pacific Ocean - CNN

‼️ NOTE FROM ERICK: From July 16, this is a helpful review on corruption tied to the White House that Senator Ron Johnson and others are starting to take seriously. 90% of voters said corruption was a motivating factor for them voting and 70% went for Democrats. - Substack

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60 Minutes

Ross Douthat to Donald Trump on 60 Minutes: “You're entering the next life (before God), all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi… can you do it?”