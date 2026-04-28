Welcome! I am interviewing Rick Jackson today at 2 PM on radio. Listen live here.

🚨 BREAKING: FCC prepares review of Disney’s TV licenses - SEMAFOR

👉 DETAILS: Suspected shooter’s social media posts show shift from video games to political rage - CNN

💰 HEADLINE: Americans feel worse off financially than at any point in 25 years, Gallup finds - Axios

🔥 MUST WATCH: EPA Chief Lee Zeldin schools a House Dem for not doing her homework. - X

‼️ PROBLEM: Claude-powered AI coding agent deletes entire company database in 9 seconds — backups zapped, after Cursor tool powered by Anthropic’s Claude goes rogue - TH

‼️ STUNNING: Talarico leads both Cornyn and Paxton in new poll of Texas’ U.S. Senate race - Texas Tribune

👀 NEWS: The Year of the Molotov Cocktail: American Antigovernment Violence Hits a 30-Year High - WSJ (free)

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