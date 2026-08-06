Welcome! DoorDash launched a new service called Cringemart “designed for life’s most awkward, intimate, and TMI essentials – no eye contact required.”

📈 MARKETS: The Dow notched another record close at 54,488, but SpaceX slid 8% despite an earnings beat on AI-spending worries.

🚨 BREAKING: Senate panel votes to hold Fauci in contempt - Politico

😳 WORTH WATCHING: DSA says “it’s a requirement now” for their candidates to support dismantling the US Government - X

👀 WORTH READING: I Didn’t Realize How Addicted I Was to My Phone—Until I Went to Prison - WSJ (free)

‼️ DEEPLY DISTURBING: Russia is conducting human safari hunts of Ukrainian civilians for fun. - The Atlantic

❌ WHAT: ‘Is she even allowed to be doing this?’: Inside a federal judge’s side gig running a PR firm - Politico

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