Welcome! 🚨 🚨 Another Chinese scientist from Wuhan tried to smuggle illegal biological material into the US.

🔥 NEWS: Trump announces $1,000 government-funded accounts for American babies - The Guardian

🚨 HEADLINE: RFK Jr. ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory committee - AP

😂 TRUMP ON THUNBERG: “She’s a strange person… I think she needs to go to an anger management class.” - X

➡️ TRADE: U.S.-China trade talks continue for a 2nd day in London - NPR

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.