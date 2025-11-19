Welcome! Utqiagvik, Alaska, will not see sunlight for the next 65 days starting tomorrow.

🔥 REMINDER: Hakeem Jeffries solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein AFTER he was a convicted child sex offender. - X

⏰ TODAY: All eyes will be on Nvidia’s earnings call as analysts predict a 50% growth in both net income and revenue.

📈 RECORD: Gustav Klimt portrait sells for $236.4m, making it the second most expensive artwork ever sold at auction - The Guardian

❌ NEW: Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board after release of emails with Epstein - CNBC

⛔️ DATA: The average family now spends $1,030 per month on groceries.

👀 WOW: Toyota CEO goes full MAGA at NASCAR event as carmaker unveils $912M investment in US manufacturing - NY Post

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.