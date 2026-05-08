Welcome! The Virginia Supreme Court has wiped out the Democrats’ gerrymandering gains in a 4-3 decision that determined Democrats violated the constitutional procedure to change the redistricting rules. The Democrats spent $80 million on the effort.

🚨🚨BREAKING. The United States has struck two empty Iranian oil tankers trying to run the blockade.

TUNE IN NOW. THE SHOW IS LIVE.

👽🛸Aliens. The President has released a group of documents about potential UFO’s. Don’t get your hopes up. Ironically, some of the footage comes from the moon landings, which will put the people who believe in UFO’s but not moon landings in a very difficult position.

🇺🇸🇸🇾. Marco Rubio expects an Iranian response to the American proposal today.

💰Labor. The economy added 115,000 new jobs, more than expected.

📈Inflation. The downside is that inflation is higher than wage growth so people are losing money even as they have jobs.

💱Tariffs. The Federal Court of International Trade has ruled Mr. Trump’s latest tariffs are, again, a violation of law.

🔫Guns. The United States Postal Service is considering allowing people to ship handguns through the mail.

Jobs.

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