THE SHOW NOTES: Van Jones, DSA, Iran Options, SEC Revolt, Cash On Hand, & Chinese Models
Welcome! Penn State enrolls roughly 42,000 undergraduates, yet only 10 students earned degrees in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies during the 2023–24 academic year. The department lists 28 professors.
🔫 SHOTS FIRED: Van Jones blasted the progressive wing of the Democratic Party on CNN, saying, “the movement is being hijacked by too many people with insane, outlandish and nutty ideas.” - X
💵 CASH ON HAND: RNC: $128.5 million | DNC: -$2.2 million
❌ POLL: 71% of Americans oppose data center construction in their local community. - Gallup
🔥 QUOTEABLE: “The American Farm Bureau Federation projects that the country’s farmers will struggle next year to produce the staples that made the US into an agriculture powerhouse, with losses of $138 per acre for soyabeans, $167 for corn or maize, $145 for wheat and $406 for cotton. After more than a century the US is on the verge of losing its place as the world’s leading agricultural exporter.” - Financial Times (paywall)
‼️ AGAIN: Iran executes two young men for offering help to fleeing anti-regime protesters - NY Post
👀 OF COURSE: World Cup-champion Spain just won $50 million - and the IRS gets a cut - Morningstar
🚨 NEWS: Nicaragua’s Ortega says ‘never again’ for elections after two decades in power - Reuters
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