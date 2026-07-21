Welcome! Penn State enrolls roughly 42,000 undergraduates, yet only 10 students earned degrees in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies during the 2023–24 academic year. The department lists 28 professors.

🔫 SHOTS FIRED: Van Jones blasted the progressive wing of the Democratic Party on CNN, saying, “the movement is being hijacked by too many people with insane, outlandish and nutty ideas.” - X

💵 CASH ON HAND: RNC: $128.5 million | DNC: -$2.2 million

❌ POLL: 71% of Americans oppose data center construction in their local community. - Gallup

🔥 QUOTEABLE: “The American Farm Bureau Federation projects that the country’s farmers will struggle next year to produce the staples that made the US into an agriculture powerhouse, with losses of $138 per acre for soyabeans, $167 for corn or maize, $145 for wheat and $406 for cotton. After more than a century the US is on the verge of losing its place as the world’s leading agricultural exporter.” - Financial Times (paywall)

‼️ AGAIN: Iran executes two young men for offering help to fleeing anti-regime protesters - NY Post

👀 OF COURSE: World Cup-champion Spain just won $50 million - and the IRS gets a cut - Morningstar

🚨 NEWS: Nicaragua’s Ortega says ‘never again’ for elections after two decades in power - Reuters

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