🚨 BREAKING: Dems plot Fetterman ouster - Axios

🔥 HAPPENING NOW: Senate Democrats block GOP plan for 10th time, ensuring shutdown lasts into next week - Fox News

📺 MUST WATCH 1: Tim Kaine triples down on his defense of Jay Jones. - X

📺 MUST WATCH 2: AOC says “rivers were on fire” because of corporations like Deloitte “pouring chemicals” into waterways. Deloitte is an accounting firm. - X

❌ NEWS: NBC News’ 150 Layoffs Gut Black, Latino, Asian American and LGBTQ+ Diversity Teams - The Wrap

MUST WATCH: Burchett

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett talks about his friendship with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

🚨 Thune says he’s offered Democrats a vote on Obamacare subsidies to reopen government

In a wide-ranging sit-down interview with MSNBC, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Wednesday night that he has privately told Democratic leaders that, if they need a vote on extending Obamacare subsidies in exchange for opening the government, he’s willing to make that deal.

“We can guarantee you get a vote by a date certain,” Thune said. “At some point, Democrats have to take ‘yes’ for an answer.”

Full story at MSNBC.

