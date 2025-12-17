Welcome! The new flu variant is worse this year, and it’s not even close.

‼️ JUST IN: Warner Bros. Discovery rejects Paramount Skydance’s hostile bid, saying Netflix’s offer is superior - CBS

🚨 BREAKING: FBI doubted probable cause for Mar-a-Lago raid but pushed forward amid pressure from Biden DOJ, emails reveal - Fox News

⏰ TONIGHT: Donald Trump will address the nation tonight at 9 PM.

🔥 MUST READ: Trump-backed candidate sounds alarm on rising MAGA racism in NYT op-ed - Ramswamy & NYT (paywall)

🇷🇺 AGAIN: Russia’s latest attack against Ukraine failed before it began. - EMP

➡️ NEW: Centrist Republicans revolt, signing a petition to force a vote on Obamacare funding - NBC

👀 WHAT I’M READING: Against Luddites and Technocrats - Bahnsen

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.