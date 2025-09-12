🚨 BREAKING: Charlie Kirk’s killer is in custody.

🔥 NEWS: Trump says he's sending the National Guard into Memphis to 'fix' crime like D.C. - USA Today

😂 HEADLINE: 'No way': Democratic donors balk at donating to Biden's presidential library - NBC

🚨 “We Got Him”

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah local, has been identified as the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk and is currently in federal custody.

Donald Trump broke the massive news on Fox & Friends this morning, claiming that a suspect is in custody and “with a high degree of certainty, we have him.”

A joint press conference between FBI Director Kash Patel and Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed that after assassinating Kirk, Robinson traveled more than 250 miles southwest to St. George, Utah, before confessing his crime to a family member. That family member, who is presumed to be his father, then contacted a family friend who alerted authorities.

Robinson, who is believed to have acted alone, had increasingly become politically radicalized in recent years, telling a family member of his deep hatred of Charlie Kirk in recent days.

Robinson used a Mauser 30-06 that was chambered with four engraved bullet casings.

Investigators interviewed Tyler Robinson’s roommate, who shared several Discord messages that allegedly detailed the shooting, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. The messages described retrieving a rifle from a drop point, stashing it in a bush, and leaving the weapon wrapped in a towel, according to Cox.

The news followed a late-night press conference where authorities released previously unseen videos of the alleged shooter walking through a neighborhood, presumably limping due to a rifle in his pants. Additional footage was released of the suspect running across the roof of a campus building before dropping roughly 20 feet during his escape.

DATA TO DIGEST FOR DEMOCRATS

According to YouGov, 77% of Republicans think it is “always unacceptable” for a person to be happy about the death of a public figure they oppose. Only 38% of Democrats feel the same way.

The National Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University found that 48% of left-of-center voters stated “it would be at least somewhat justified to murder” Elon Musk. That number rose to 55% for murdering Donald Trump.

71% of young Democrats say they would not date someone who voted for a Republican. Only 31% of Republican young voters felt the same way.

55% of Democrats say people in the opposing party cannot be trusted, compared to 43% of Republicans.

27% of Democrats said the 2024 election damaged their friendships with Republicans, and only 10% of Republicans felt the same way.

The national press corps keeps either talking about “both sides” or about the GOP. On CNN just yesterday, the network hosted multiple Democrat politicians demanding that Donald Trump and the right tone down their rhetoric. Not a single Democrat has asked Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy to tone down his rhetoric. Just a few days ago he told Democrats they were at war and needed to start doing things they would otherwise be uncomfortable doing.

We keep getting lectures from the press and Democrats about right-wing violence, but the data shows the Democrats need to have some internal conversations about their own side.

The political left has internalized the idea that words are violence and can be met with physical violence. That thinking brings about political assassinations. At the University of Louisville in Kentucky, this flier was on a bulletin board. Progressive activists have also put it on shirts.

Interestingly enough, as Democrats advance in education, they, unlike Republicans, become more isolated from people who think differently than themselves and progressive activists are actually more likely than any other group to have false perceptions about those with whom they disagree.

Democrats, you have a problem on your side and you need to start talking to your side clearly without trying to both-sides the situation. You cannot correct what you perceive as a problem on the right. But you can clean up your own side and the data actually shows your side has a serious problem, most pronounced on college campuses.

Paramount Skydance Prepares Ellison-Backed Bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount Skydance is preparing a majority cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery that is backed by the Ellison family, according to people familiar with the situation.

The bid will be for the entire company, including its cable networks and movie studio, the people said. Warner said late last year it planned to restructure into two operating divisions, one focused on the legacy cable-television business and the other on streaming and studios.

Warner Bros. had a nearly $33 billion market capitalization early Thursday, prior to The Wall Street Journal’s report on the potential bid, more than double that of Paramount Skydance. A bid hasn’t yet been submitted and the plans could still fall apart.

Full story at WSJ (paywall).

