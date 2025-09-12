Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Tschopp's avatar
Michele Tschopp
11m

I hope that every news outlet and social media feed plays Gov Spencer Cox entire statement at the end of the press conference. lets get this out there and make it go viral. This is what our country needs, pair it with the senator and congressman on cnn admitting they all gaslight their bases saying inflammatory things they don't believe. And now stop it!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Hausmann's avatar
Mike Hausmann
just now

Murphy and Democrat leaders are Lilliputians. Their voters are victims of apparatchik

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture