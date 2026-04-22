Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Bill Brockman's avatar
Bill Brockman
4h

If politicians can now select their own constituency, why do we bother? We have somehow created a system that’s paralyzed for two years out of four by “the upcoming elections.” Candidates are determined by the hardest of each party’s hard core. Hard not to be cynical.

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John Phillips's avatar
John Phillips
4h

Why would government bail out Spirit - an airline almost universally hated and avoided?

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