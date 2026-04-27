Welcome! The wildfires in Georgia and Florida keep growing.

🚨 BREAKING: Ron DeSantis unveils new Florida congressional map that would give the GOP an extra four seats - Fox News

📺 MUST WATCH: Scott Pelley’s interview with Ben Sasse, who is dying of pancreatic cancer. - X

‼️ WHCD: How the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner unfolded. - X

🇮🇷 NEWS: Iran offers U.S. deal to reopen strait but postpone nuclear talks - Axios

🔥 PROBLEM: Critical infrastructure giant Itron says it was hacked - Tech Crunch

👉 MY TAKE: Political violence is not a both sides issue. - X

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