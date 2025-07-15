Welcome! Pastor John MacArthur has died at 86. - Fox News
INFLATION: The Consumer Price Index rose 2.7%. - CNBC
IMPORTANT: Student Loan Repayments Are About to Look Very Different - NYT (free)
CONCERNING: Weight-loss drug use in kids surged after doctors' recommendation - Axios
OUCH: Bud Light Still Struggling Years After Dylan Mulvaney Nuked Brand On TikTok - ZeroHedge
SCHIFF: Donald Trump is accusing Adam Schiff of mortgage fraud. - X
🚨 Happening Now:
The Secret Service just shut down the North Lawn of the White House and instructed all the press to shelter in the briefing room.