Welcome! Braves pitcher Chris Sale got ejected from Sunday’s game at Yankee Stadium before a single pitch was thrown.

❌ EJECTED: WNBA player DiJonai Carrington blamed “white privilege” after being ejected for clotheslining Sophie Cunningham as the league meets today to determine what the qualifications are for being a woman.

🚨 HEADLINE: Netanyahu flatly rejected the Trump-backed Board of Peace’s 15-point Gaza plan, saying the IDF won’t withdraw “until Hamas is genuinely disarmed.” - Fox News (free)

🚨 BREAKING: A 7.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Colombia and Ecuador, prompting people to evacuate buildings - AP

🇮🇷 SEMI-NEGOTIATING: Trump told Axios the U.S. is “low-keying it” with Iran — letting inflation and a broke regime do the work instead of restarting strikes. - Axios (free)

🇺🇦 QUESTION: Are Raytheon and Lockheed preventing Ukraine from making Patriot missiles? - The Atlantic (free)

🤖 PAUSE: Bernie Sanders sent letters to the heads of OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta demanding they pause AI development — or the Senate will act for them. - Axios (free)

➡️ NEWS: Hunter Biden told the BBC his father's prostate cancer has spread: "It's very painful and it's very debilitating." - CBS News

❤️ RIP: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor Ben Jones dead at 84 - NY Post

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Woke One

AOC implicitly admitted that “Woke One was crazy.”

Trump Faces New Pressure on Two Foreign-Policy Fronts

President Trump is starting the week with major questions hanging over both Gaza and Iran.