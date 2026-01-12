First, I need to call your attention to Mississippi, where an arsonist burned down the state’s largest synagogue, or at least attempted to. The building is mostly in ruins now. It is another troubling data point in the rise of American antisemitism.

Notably, after a group of pro-Hamas demonstrators went into a Jewish neighborhood in New York waving Palestinian flags and cheering on Hamas, a host of progressive Democrats, from AOC to Mamdani, rushed out to condemn it.

It’s almost as if a polling memo is circulating internally to the Democrats that they need to get right on this issue, even as more and more on the right go off the reservation into Tucker and Candace antisemitism.

We’ve now got Megyn Kelly suggesting Nick Fuentes adds to conversations and Zohran Mamdani condemning antisemitism.

Now, as much as I would prefer to write about other things, I need to spend a bit more time on Renee Good’s death in Minneapolis.

Let me open with a question as a starting point — do you believe it is lawful for the United States of America to deport illegal aliens?

Many on the left are have decided to answer that question with a “no.” Poisoned by critical theory, they believe the United States is a colonizer nation, the land should return to others, and because the nation is systemically poisoned by racism, we should not be deporting people.

The Lt. Governor of Minnesota, Peggy Flanagan, is one of those people. She has been, for some time, encouraging protestors to get violent to obstruct deportations — to put their “bodies on the line.” She is on record advocating violence against “transphobes.” She is also on the record claiming the nation is inherently racist and illegitimate. And she might just be the next Minnesota Senator.

Via Haley Strack at National Review are images of the training material for the Minnesota ICE Watch that Renee Good belonged to.

Helping an illegal immigrant escape is a “de-arrest,” which they describe as a “mini-intifada.”

Using violence against ICE to break up their grip on an arrestee is “most risky as it requires physical contact with an officer,” but they train the activists to do so.

Renee Good was a part of this group. New video shows that Good was on the street deploying one of the Minnesota ICE Watch tactics — using her car as a barricade and dancing to the sound of her car horn blowing to distract the ICE officers.

We should all be able to agree Renee Good’s death is tragic. We might even be able to agree that maybe the ICE officer should not have pulled his gun, while understanding how tense the situation was and that he was, in fact, hit by her vehicle as even the Mayor of Minneapolis now acknowledges. But we also should be able to agree that Renee Good was part of a group that intended to be provocative, disruptive, and intended to escalate the tensions in an already tense situation.

So, while we can disagree on the rightness or wrongness of the officer’s response, the rush to condemn him, call him a murderer, and blanketly condemn ICE is wrong.

In fact, we know that ICE has rounded up from Minnesota a long list of violent criminals who are illegal aliens. One is actually far more likely to be harmed by one of the illegal aliens ICE deported than by ICE itself.

What happened was a tragedy. It was avoidable. But as progressives have turned violent, shot at ICE agents, hit them with cars, and otherwise assaulted them in the performance of their duties, Renee Good put herself in harm’s way to disrupt ICE and got herself killed in the escalation for which she bears responsibility.

If you believe the government is allowed to deport illegal aliens, the government uses ICE and Border Patrol to do that. We should let them do their jobs instead of Monday Morning Quarterbacking an ICE agent in a highly tense situation who was, in fact, struck by Good’s vehicle.

The other tragedy in all of this is that Americans have begun to enjoy hating each other more than crime and criminals. Those who hate Trump have imputed the worst motives to him and his supporters. Those who hate the left have imputed the worst motives to them. And both now shape their own views, interpret domestic events, some foreign policy events, and even the word choices and expressions of those on the other side through a lens of hate.

On the right, Carl Schmitt is the post-liberal philosopher of the day. He embraced the idea of seeing the world through a friend-enemy distinction. On the Left, it is Michel Foucault, the father of postmodernism, who chose to see the world as victims and oppressors. In both, we have abandoned the Christian philosophy of loving one’s neighbor as one’s self, and allowing the state to bear the sword for the safety and protection of its citizens. In Christ, we are all sinners. In postmodernity, we are in classes and groups. In America, our social fabric is breaking down because of it.

Bullies

For those of you who are looking at friends who saw the Renee Good video and lept to her defense and are flummoxed, let me explain what is happening vis-a-vis the criminal investigation into Jerome Powell.

A lot of Americans are fine with deportations, but they hate bullies and see Trump as a bully. By association, they see ICE as behaving as bullies for Trump. They see Trump bullying Denmark over Greenland and they are appalled. They see Trump indicting his political enemies like Letitia James and James Comey — both of whom Trump’s own Chief of Staff acknowledges are about retribution — and they see a bully.

Now, they see the US Attorney’s Office in D.C. investigating Jerome Powell, who Trump has wanted booted from office, and they see a bully.

You may think Biden was a bully, but Trump takes the bullying to a new level and a lot of people who love the country, otherwise oppose illegal immigration, and want a semblance of normalcy are really freaking tired of Trump and his team bullying everyone.

The news of a criminal investigation into Powell for the renovations of the Fed building will be justified, excused, and explained away by Trump supporters. For most everyone else, it’ll look like prosecutors performatively humping Trump’s leg to stay in his good graces by bullying someone the President does not like.

As the President heads more and more to lame duck status, and congressional Republicans seem more and more convinced a bloodbath is coming for them, they will begin to be unrestrained in pushback. People want someone to punch bullies. You’re about to witness Republicans start punching the Administration as a way to save themselves.

This news about a criminal investigation into Powell will ultimately hurt Trump more than Powell. Senator Tillis of North Carolina, overnight, said he will oppose all Trump nominations to the Fed, including the upcoming Chairman, until this investigation is resolved. That all but kills the new Federal Reserve Chairman’s nomination.

It’s not just that so many in the Trump Administration feel comfortable bullying everyone to get their way; it’s that they go out of their way to be petty.

Wonder how the markets will react today.

On a Personal Note

Today marks fifteen years of my radio career. Well, actually, it was this weekend. Radio is now the longest job I have ever had. I’m now closing in on 100 stations with affiliates from Anchorage, Alaska to Miami, Florida. If I’m not on in your area, you can always call your local talk station and ask them to put me on.

Sixteen years ago, I stepped behind a microphone for the first time because the local radio host in Macon, Georgia, had gotten arrested in a crack house. I had never really done radio before, but the local station asked if I might fill in since I was both at RedState at the time and on CNN. I said yes. The powers that be at WSB in Atlanta, GA, heard me and thought it was my show. I mentioned Rush Limbaugh on air and they reached out. Rush lied through his teeth, assuring them I was a radio pro, and then told me if I did not accept the job he’d never speak to me again.

So I said yes.

And on January 10, 2011, snowed in in Atlanta, I started my first show. An ice storm had taken out the phone lines. So I did 9pm to midnight for five nights with no phones and little internet. For two nights, I had to sleep on the floor of the office and eat out of a vending machine because I could not get to the hotel room the station had gotten for me.

Within six months, I went from nights to evening drive time and stayed there until Rush passed away, then moving into the midday slot and going national. Thanks to so many of you for being long time listeners.