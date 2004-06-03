Tom Bevan has weighed in on the Kerry slogan and he pretty much thinks what the rest of us think:

Slogans aren't going to decide the race for president. But they do represent a mission statement for the candidates and they should be constructed to resonate with as much of the national electorate as possible. "Let America be America again" may play well to the blue-state base, but for all the reasons we've just discussed, I don't think it's going to play that well in middle America.

Having communist sympathizers write your slogan probably isn't the best way to win the "hearts and minds" of middle America.