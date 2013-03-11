The So Called Adults Within the GOP Are Stupid
I realize there are those within the Republican Party who do not like Rush Limbaugh. Some of them even think the GOP is worse because of him. Likewise, there are those within the GOP who say they like Rush and see “a use” for him, but they ...
I realize there are those within the Republican Party who do not like Rush Limbaugh. Some of them even think the GOP is worse because of him. Likewise, there are those within the GOP who say they like Rush and see “a use” for him, but they themselves do not like listening to him. He’s just not their cup of tea or something. These people | Read More »