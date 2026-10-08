Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Oct 8

My church is doing it right. And a Christian will vote for the best policy, not the person anyhow. All men are sinners, God will judge them. We judge which sinner will put forth the best policies. And pray for our flawed elected officials.

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Pierre LeMaster's avatar
Pierre LeMaster
Oct 8

Thanks for posting this. It has made me consider abortion. I believe abortion should be abolished if we are ever to be a nation standing for life and not death. Furthermore, I believe no Christian, in whom the Holy Spirit has regenerated and dwells, will agree to kill their own children. Yes, the spirit of Moloch rules in the hearts of many.

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