Erick Erickson's Show Notes

While I understand how someone in Silicon Valley could convert to Christianity, It is hard for me to listen to a "billionaire" pontificate about anything. They live in a world that is very different than any of us experience. They do suffer from the same personal tragedies (health, relationships, success, failure etc.). But they do not experience the impact of a dislocation. I got fired. My transmission broke. I got the flu. etc. They just do not suffer socioeconomic distress when life throws them a curve ball.

I was hoping you would make a comment about Kazakhstan that recently imposed a law banning face coverings. I think it is like Georgia's antimasking law. Several Central Asian states have done this. I would assume this indicates the 7th century Islamic view of the world is losing hold over more and more nation-states. It is also important to know that the Mongols destroyed the Islamic Caliphate in the 1200s and the Turks (Eurasian steppe horse tribes defeated the Byzantines--the eastern Roman empire in the 1400s) imposed the Ottoman Empire in the Middle east. This Empire collapsed at the end of WWI. So maybe after the start of the global information age (let’s say it started in 2010 with the iPhone), the vast rural poor people in the middle east now have a chance to escape the 7th Century Islamic view of socioeconomic structures.

Will the revival of Christianity in Silicon Valley help? Probably, but I think they are a bit lost in understanding the theology, which Eric does a great job of explaining.

Jesus’ name should be tripping over your tongue to get out of your mouth as a new convert.

