First, before I go a bit off the deep end on a random topic, I wanted to congratulate NewsNation. I’ve been on with Leland Vittert at NewsNation pretty often over the past couple of years from his evening show to now the 9pm slot. NewsNation has a small viewership, but explosive growth.

As the network notes, “According to Nielsen, NewsNation grew nearly 50 percent among total day viewers and 67 percent among adults aged 25-54, ranking #1 among all 112 ad-supported cable networks in year-over-year growth. The milestone comes just one year after expanding its news programming to 24/7.”

I personally enjoy a news network that doesn’t have a billion people yelling at each other at a time and a news network where the anchors ask deeply probing questions of everyone, regardless of their political biases or the guest’s political biases. The network comes the closest to being a very fair and balanced network where every guest is going to be challenged and the conversation will be interesting.

So congrats to them.

Now, I don’t know about you guys, but I’m tired of talking about the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. We’ll find out later today if the House of Representatives can get it passed this week. I have my doubts.

I instead want to talk about something percolating behind the scenes. In Silicon Valley, Christianity appears to be spreading.

On February 11, 2025, the New York Times published, “Seeking God, or Peter Thiel, in Silicon Valley.” On March 18, 2025, Wired published, “The Silicon Valley Christians Who Want to Build ‘Heaven on Earth’.” Then on March 20, 2025, Vanity Fair published, “Christianity Was ‘Borderline Illegal’ in Silicon Valley. Now It’s the New Religion.” Now, again in the New York Times, Christian columnist Ross Douthat has published a conversation with Peter Thiel, who claims now to be a Christian.

Over at National Review, Jack Butler wrote a skeptical piece about Thiel noting that Thiel once referred to himself as “heterodox.” Like Jack, I am skeptical of the conservative embrace of big tech even as I have good relationships with several of them.

I set all this out to get to this part of Douthat’s conversation with Thiel. First, hearing Thiel speak is jarring. Second, just listen.

If there is a real revival of Christianity in Silicon Valley, I think that is great. But a lot of Silicon Valley is composed of poseurs and followers. Thiel seems to be talking about Christianity a lot, and it would not surprise me if others followed. Maybe some real conversions will happen. But a lot of the people in Silicon Valley will talk about Christianity because Thiel is talking about it.

What strikes me as very odd from both that clip above and from the full transcript of the Douthat-Thiel conversation is how Douthat is the only one to mention Jesus and Thiel, who does refer to “Christ,” does not mention Christ much in a talk about faith. There is also this odd exchange.

Thiel: Attributing too much causation to God is always a problem. There are different Bible verses I can give you, but I’ll give you John 15:25, where Christ says, “They hated me without cause.” So all these people that are persecuting Christ have no reason, no cause for why they’re persecuting Christ. And if we interpret this as an ultimate causation verse, they want to say: I’m persecuting because God caused me to do this. God is causing everything. And the Christian view is anti-Calvinist. God is not behind history. God is not causing everything. If you say God’s causing everything —— Douthat: But wait, but God is —— Thiel: You’re scapegoating God. Douthat: But God is behind Jesus Christ entering history, because God was not going to leave us in a stagnationist, decadent Roman Empire, right? So at some point, God is going to step in. Thiel: I am not that Calvinist. And —— Douthat: That’s not Calvinism, though. That’s just Christianity. God will not leave us eternally staring into screens and being lectured by Greta Thunberg. He will not abandon us to that fate.

Now, I realize I am a Calvinist and Thiel seems to think Calvinism is something else entirely, but as Douthat notes, it is Christianity 101 that “God is behind Jesus Christ entering history” and also the passage quoted from John is about Old Testament prophecy that means Jesus will be persecuted without giving anyone a reason to persecute him. Theil seems to miss the context.

I don’t mean to nitpick, but when you hear the audio and the transhumanism stuff and in that whole audio there is lots of “we” transforming and no gospel message transforming, it does seem this is just the latest example of people trying to harness the power of Christianity for themselves.

I liken it to Simon the Sorcerer who wanted the power of the Apostles but did not really want Christ.

If Thiel is authentically converted, that is terrific. Christ will work in him.

I know he has had some off-the-record conversations with groups in D.C. about his faith, but did not want to discuss his sexuality. It was only two years ago that, though he is in a same-sex marital relationship, his friend Jeff Thomas committed suicide. Thomas was a model who described himself as Thiel’s “kept man.”

I just have this sense that much of what we are seeing in terms of faith in the tech industry is, again like Simon the Sorcerer wanting the power, but not much else.

But there was a man named Simon, who had previously practiced magic in the city and amazed the people of Samaria, saying that he himself was somebody great. 10 They all paid attention to him, from the least to the greatest, saying, “This man is the power of God that is called Great.” 11 And they paid attention to him because for a long time he had amazed them with his magic. 12 But when they believed Philip as he preached good news about the kingdom of God and the name of Jesus Christ, they were baptized, both men and women. 13 Even Simon himself believed, and after being baptized he continued with Philip. And seeing signs and great miracles performed, he was amazed. 14 Now when the apostles at Jerusalem heard that Samaria had received the word of God, they sent to them Peter and John, 15 who came down and prayed for them that they might receive the Holy Spirit, 16 for he had not yet fallen on any of them, but they had only been baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. 17 Then they laid their hands on them and they received the Holy Spirit. 18 Now when Simon saw that the Spirit was given through the laying on of the apostles’ hands, he offered them money, 19 saying, “Give me this power also, so that anyone on whom I lay my hands may receive the Holy Spirit.” 20 But Peter said to him, “May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could obtain the gift of God with money! 21 You have neither part nor lot in this matter, for your heart is not right before God. 22 Repent, therefore, of this wickedness of yours, and pray to the Lord that, if possible, the intent of your heart may be forgiven you. 23 For I see that you are in the gall of bitterness and in the bond of iniquity.” 24 And Simon answered, “Pray for me to the Lord, that nothing of what you have said may come upon me.” 25 Now when they had testified and spoken the word of the Lord, they returned to Jerusalem, preaching the gospel to many villages of the Samaritans.

Notice at the end that Simon does not repent. Peter curses him and tells Simon to “repent” and “pray.” Instead, Simon tells Peter to pray. The post-Apostolic fathers recorded that Simon went on to be the father of some of the first heresies and led many down a path away from Christ claiming to be the physical manifestation of the Holy Spirit.

I hope there is a real conversion happening in Silicon Valley. I know Christians these days love to embrace any celebrity that hints at having faith. Look how many ran out to buy Kanye West’s Christian album.

But I also think Christians need some real discernment about these matters. Pray and let God work. But be careful. History is full of people who try to wield the words of scripture for their purposes.

The Book of Eli is a wonderful movie. Denzel Washington plays a blind man who has the last copy of the Bible known to exist on the planet. Gary Oldham plays a villain in charge of a town named Bill Carnagie. When he finds out Eli, Washington’s character, has the Bible, Carnagie demands it. When Eli flees, Carnagie hunts him. When asked why that book is so special, well, here is the relevant portion of the script:

CARNEGIE Don't you see? It's not just any book. (MORE) 68. CARNEGIE (cont'd) It has the power to motivate people. It can give them hope, it can terrify them. It can shape them. Control them. (BEAT) Do you remember how I built this town? It wasn't done with force, and it wasn't done just with water. It was done with the power of words. I created this place out of nothing, because people believed in a promise that I sold to them. Those guys on the TV, they were richer than you could ever dream, and it was all built the same way. With words. With promises. And with that book. (BEAT) That book is a weapon. Aimed right at the hearts and minds of the weak and the desperate. Just imagine what I could do with it. REDRIDGE Boss... we're running out of water and the people are running out of patience. You're trying to tell me that a book is going to keep them in line? CARNEGIE Oh, it'll do much more than that. The water in this town may run dry, but faith - that springs eternal! And that faith will help turn this town into a city. And this city into a nation. It will help me build a new world. In my image. People will come from far and wide to hear what's inside of it. They'll follow me anywhere just to get a taste of it. And they'll do whatever I tell them.

Those who wish to unlock the power of eternal life must surrender their own lives to Christ. He wields the power, not us. And we should be wary of those who cite scripture in search of eternal life when the eternal life they seek is in this world, not the next.

Be wary. Be discerning.