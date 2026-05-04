On March 7, 2023, then Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to grant government permission for the merger of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines. The Biden Justice Department could have approved. Instead, they opposed the merger, claiming it would result in reduced capacity and higher prices.

Before an eighty-year-old Reagan-appointed judge who was not an anti-trust expert, the government opposed the merger and won. At the time, progressives cheered it on as a win for consumers.

Here is Senator Chris Murphy from January 17, 2024, after the federal judge agreed with the Biden Administration.

Contrary to progressive spin today, had the Biden Administration approved the merger, there would have been no judge to stop it. But progressives actively opposed it.

Today, 14,000 Americans are out of work, there is a reduction in routes, and prices will go up because the Biden Administration decided to stop JetBlue, a well run company, from buying Spirit Airlines, a poorly run company that it would have improved.

The progressives are today extremely defensive and claim that had the merger gone through, JetBlue would be folding today. Except that is outside the evidence and is just spin.

Absolutely, high fuel prices due to the war in Iran hastened Spirit’s demise. But it was headed into bankruptcy again anyway. The airline had a poor reputation and was not well managed. JetBlue, on the other hand, has a great reputation and is well managed, but needs greater economies of scale to survive.

The technocrats decided they knew better than the market economy and the airline industry, and the progressive technocrats have cost 14,000 Americans their jobs.

There is an additional painful truth here.

Lina Khan, who led the opposition to the merger within the Biden Administration, has been praised by Vice President Vance and his favorite self-styled economist Oren Cass, the latter of which is a champion of the same sorts of government interventions that both led the Biden Administration to reject the merger and of the Trump Administration’s attempt to fund a federal government bailout of Spirit Airlines that would have seen the government take a significant ownership interest in the airline.

We will not actually improve the American economy if we just trade progressive economists from the Democratic Party for progressive economists from the Republican Party, particularly when the preferred economists from the Republican Party, like Mr. Cass, are not actually formally trained in economics and just call themselves that.

Mr. Cass has no more formal economic training than he has religious training, which is perhaps why he acts like he is a divine prophet leading the right to some sort of nirvana funded by the far-left Hewlett Foundation. Yes, he is actually funded by that progressive institution.

Republicans in Congress were right to oppose a government-funded bailout. Already, other airlines are stepping up to help Spirit’s customers, and, ironically, JetBlue is adding routes out of Fort Lauderdale to replace routes lost by Spirit. Republicans in Congress trust the free market more than the Trump Administration does, and the free market is already working to remedy the situation.

The creative destruction of the free market will do more to solve our present problems than the technocrats of either party, who value their own opinions more than they value the American people working in arms length transactions to improve their own lives.

The Wisconsin of the South

Wisconsin Republicans have not done well statewide of late. They have lost their state supreme court, which has used the heavy hand of progressivism to reinterpret that state’s constitution, block the legislature from actions that were legal just a few minutes ago, and turn the state from a business friendly state to a very unionized state.

In Georgia, Republicans are attacking Governor Brian Kemp for refusing to halt an existing, on-going election. Early voting had started prior to the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v Callais decision. Now, Georgia Republicans want Governor Kemp to stop the election to redraw congressional districts that would, at best, net the GOP one new seat.

In 2006, a unanimous United States Supreme Court ruled that a state cannot stop an election once it has started in order to change the rules of the election.

Under Georgia’s Constitution, the Governor does not even have the power to suspend elections. The grifters and hucksters point to 2020 when the state suspended an already-in-progress presidential preference primary. What they fail to note is that it was the Georgia Secretary of State, not the Governor, who did that. And the Secretary of State could only do it because (1) there was a federally declared emergency related to COVID; (2) a state declared emergency due to COVID; and (3) the rules of the election were not being changed, just the date on which the election would be held.

Louisiana suspended its election, but (1) early voting had not started; (2) the US Supreme Court declared its congressional districts unconstitutional; and (3) a three judge panel ordered the election to be stopped so new lines could be drawn.

That has not happened in Georgia.

What is happening in Georgia is that progressives have decided to try to take over the Georgia Supreme Court, just like in Wisconsin. In Georgia, judicial races are decided in primaries, not the general election. Progressives are pushing a well funded campaign to oust incumbent conservative pro-life judges in favor of abortion activist progressives.

The state Republican Party is so busy relitigating 2020 and demanding that Governor Kemp halt the election that they have done very little to raise awareness about the coming judicial coup. That takeover by the left is more and more likely to happen because Republicans are simply not turning out to vote.

As of today, Democrats are more than ten points ahead of the GOP in early voting. In 2022, the GOP led. Republicans have lost the will to vote early and, if they do not show up, the odds that their election day turnout can overcome the early voting deficit are pretty negligible. The GOP in Georgia would rather whine about the past than win the future.

Progressives will turn the state’s great business climate hostile and Georgia’s economy will suffer. So too will the right’s socially conservative agenda. The progressives are very open that they plan to kill Georgia’s fetal heartbeat ban if they win the Supreme Court. And they will kill the recently enacted Religious Freedom Restoration Act too.

Republicans will deserve a lot of the blame.

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