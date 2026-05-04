Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
2h

What will grifters do in 2028 when they don’t have Trump to hug or kick anymore?

Everyone knows technocrats are never wrong, ever… It’s why I 100% prefer Rubio or DeSantis in the next Presidential election.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

Our republican voters are very much to blame. When my elected officials fail to focus on the important things, I email them and vote anyhow. I do not get mad and refuse to vote. So it appears that we have elected officials who can't figure out what is important and voters who won't bother to see to it that even when the elected DA's won't do what they should, they, the voters, do.

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