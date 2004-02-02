Well, the game really was much more exciting than the commercials. I liked the first Bud Lite commercial with the dog; the Apple Computer/Pepsi commercial; and the commercial with the ref being yelled at by the coach and his wife.

There will be some unhappy campers in my neck of the woods, given the outcome. I am thoroughly disappointed by the half-time show. CBS can pretend it didn't know what would happen, but early reports are that it knew.

The NFL has now supposedly said that MTV will no longer produce a Super Bowl show. Good for them. CBS should be fined by the FCC.