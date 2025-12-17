Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Weeks's avatar
Joel Weeks
6hEdited

Wait — you mean the guy whose tagline on his famous reality TV show (You’re Fired) has suddenly become too nice to his subordinates to “take them down a peg or two” directly to their faces and has to rely on a series of candid interviews by his Chief of Staff and other selected cabinet officials to relay such a message? Sorry, but I’m not buying that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Erick-Woods Erickson and others
Sue Haggerty's avatar
Sue Haggerty
7h

An interesting analysis that I would have never considered. And it also serves to distract from some of the current hot topics swirling around Trump and the administration. So, Susie plays chess as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture