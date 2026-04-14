The President posted blasphemy — a picture of himself as Jesus Christ. Evangelical Christians recognized it and called it out. The President deleted it.

The President says he thought it was a depiction of him as part of the Red Cross saving lives and took it down when people told him otherwise.

The Vice President says the President meant it as a joke and took it down because people just did not get it.

The White House rapid response team pushed out the President saying he thought it was him as a Red Cross worker, even though the Vice President spun it as the President making a joke.

A lot of those who screamed blasphemy and immediately took offense pivoted to “well I believe him that he did not know.”

You all know it is total BS. And these people who keep excusing this stuff keep creating the permission structure for him to do it again and again and beclown themselves in the process because they are too scared to stand up lest they lose some Twitter followers. And the permission structure they create leads to the President’s eternal doom and doom for the agenda they and many of us believe in.

On Easter, President Trump was tweeting F-bombs and praising Allah. The next day, he was tweeting about eradicating a civilization from the face of the earth. This week, he’s attacking the Pope for not being a supporter and tweeting out blasphemy.

It really is okay to say you like the policies without having to beclown yourself to create the permission structure of doom.

The Republican Party’s refusal to intervene with the President, smack his hand, and tell him to cut out the antics is why doom is approaching in the midterms. The public positively hates the Democrats. The only thing the NBC News poll shows the public hates more than the Democrats is Iran.

But the President’s hardest of hard-core supporters will not go vote for the GOP without Trump on the ballot. And the Republicans who would go vote are going to sit on their hands because they are exhausted by the B.S.

I support a lot of the President’s agenda, including the Iran intervention. But I’m not going to beclown myself by believing he thought he was a Red Cross worker or believing it was all a big joke.

If the President really did not know what was being depicted in that picture, it is about as bad as if he really did think he was being portrayed as Christ. It’s not like the image of Christ draped in a red shawl is uncommon. If the President did not know, really, how in tune is he with Jesus, even at a culturally Christian level.

If the President really believed he was showing himself as a Red Cross worker saving someone’s life, please let me introduce you to the cast of the hit TV show, The Chosen. That’s Jesus at center left clothed in white next to the Apostle Goose to his right.

And that gets me to the larger point beyond the ridiculous beclowning to excuse the blasphemy.

During Holy Week, the President’s faith leader, Paula White, surrounded by Catholic and Evangelical pastors openly engaged in heresy in the White House and not a single one of the men in the room denounced it. To date, even out of the White House, none of them have said a thing. On stage they applauded her. Off stage, they stayed quiet.

It seems more and more that the faith leaders who surround the President are perfectly happy for him to be damned so long as they get something from him in this lifetime.

If the President’s soul is valuable, it would be really valuable for these faith leaders to finally stand up to the President, share the gospel, and make him understand he is not just setting back his agenda and Republican chances in November, but even worse, he is risking eternal hell fire.

And, frankly, if these faith leaders have given up trying to convert the President, they should stop pretending otherwise and risking leading others astray. They harm their witness by not bolding standing up against the nonsense and they harm the President eternally by not making clear to him he can do nothing to save himself from hell except by turning his life to Christ. They turn into the political priests of the Northern Kingdom, willing to allow the political project to flourish into paganism all the way to their destruction.

To quote the President of the Red Cross, “Do not give dogs what is holy, and do not throw your pearls before pigs, lest they trample them underfoot and turn to attack you.” Matthew 7:6. If you keep witnessing to the President and the President keeps doing this stuff, maybe stop wasting all our time trying to convince us he is who he is not, and stop giving him your imprimatur to beclown the faith community with these antics.

Too many of the President’s supporters keep excusing the bad behavior, which keeps perpetuating the bad behavior and costing so many their credibility. They can stop excusing it. In fact, if they refuse to excuse it and call it out, perhaps he will stop doing it. These people keep saying he can’t help himself. But he does not have to help himself when so many people help him conjure the excuse to get out of it.