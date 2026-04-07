I’ll be on with Mark Halperin and his Morning Note this morning. You can tune in here:

Let’s start with the objective problems in Iran.

First, I have told you guys we were arming the Iranian people. I heard this from very high-level Israeli and American officials. Yesterday, the President announced the arms never made it to the Iranians because the Kurds kept them. He did not name the Kurds. But he meant the Kurds. And he is promising hell on the Kurds if they do not keep their end of the deal.

Second, while the Strait of Hormuz is more open than press reports claim, based on an on-the-ground observational report of traffic from oil industry executives, oil markets tend to trade on public data, not private data. Publicly, the Strait is barely functional.

Third, Iran still has its uranium, some centrifuges, and a lot of missiles and rockets, and the regime is still in place, though badly fractured.

Fourth, the President continues to play the naive fool with the Russians, who continue to supply Iran with targeting information against the United States and Israel and weapons systems. Where do you think Iran got the radar and missiles to down an F-15 after a week of B-52 bombers controlling the airspace of Iran unobstructed? Russian is helping Iran target Americans and Israelis, and the President both continues to shut out the Ukrainians who want to help and continues to make overtures to Putin.

Donald Trump being Vladimir Putin’s patsy is actually the most remarkable thing about his second term in office. And some of his staff just keep the Russian ties coming.

Those are the bad things, and they are objectively bad, but fixable.

Instead of focusing on those things, the American press corps and Democrats — only four Democrats in the Senate, out of 47, could even bother praising the heroic rescue of the downed F-15 crew — have fixated on a bunch of dumb talking points.